All hail, triumphant SV4643NT! Its unengaging name notwithstanding, this red onion emerged victorious in this year’s University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener seed trials.
“Of course, who could resist the allure of a variety named ‘SV4643NT’? Be still, my heart,” quipped Sue Schleiss, a Hennepin County Master Gardener volunteer who helped oversee this year’s trials. While it awaits a snazzier name, it earned its place at the top, with Master Gardener comments including “large productive onion with a perfect germination and harvest rate, easy to grow.”
Extension Master Gardener seed trials began in 1982 with volunteers blind-testing two varieties. This year, 228 volunteers from 49 counties planted varieties of eight plants: onions, tall marigolds, delicata squash, ground cherries, white cosmos, kale, dill and cayenne pepper. Gardeners evaluated attributes including the plants’ durability, germination rate, appearance and, in the case of vegetables, taste.
The results of their efforts, along with previous years, are at z.umn.edu/EDMGseedtrials..
“More people have turned to gardening during the pandemic. These seed trials give them access to results from trusted gardeners growing plants in Minnesota gardens. Choosing a seed trial-winning variety increases their chance for success,” said Tim Kenny, statewide program director of the Extension Master Gardeners.
To learn more about Extension Master Gardener volunteers, visit https://extension.umn.edu/master-gardener/about-master-gardener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.