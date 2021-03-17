Andrew “Andy” Neville; long time resident of Pine City, passed away at his home Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the age of 84.
Andy is survived by his wife Eileen Neville; sons John Neville and Ben Neville all of Pine City; sister Joanne Nelson of Carbondale, Illinois; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements for Andy Neville are pending at this time and entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
Full obituary to follow soon.
