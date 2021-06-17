Andrew Saumer of Pine City passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Welia Health in Mora surrounded by his family at the age 89.
Andrew attended school in Pine City and graduated in 1949. He married Ella Taylor of Frederic, Wisconsin on June 25, 1960. They made their home in Pine City and raised their family on the farm.
Andrew worked at McNally’s Industries, Interstate and Lampert Lumber, Pine County as an assessor, as a rural mail carrier for Pine City and Sandstone. He owned and operated the family dairy farm southwest of Pine City. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards, square dancing, restoring old tractors, running his sawmill, and traveling in the US and in other countries. He enjoyed being with his family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him great happiness.
Andrew is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Sue, Joe and Lynn, Steve and Laura, all of Pine City; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Tim Clark, Hinckley; Ann and Garland Crider, Pine City; Michelle and John Carter, Elberta, Alabama; grandchildren, Kristi (Jim) Pelto, Keith Saumer, Cory (Hannah) Clark, Pat and Darial Clark, Jaysa and Kelly Saumer, Mike (Jenessa) Saumer, Hannah Saumer, Scott Brown, Emily and Molly Crider, Tristan (Florence) Kick, and Abigail Carter; 12 great grandchildren; brothers: Robert and Bill; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends.
Andrew was preceded in death by his loving wife Ella of 42 years; parents William and Albina; infant daughter Mary; granddaughter Jessica Saumer; sisters: Mary Alice Stoffel, Delphine Johnson and Lucille Johnson.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for Andy: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family will be held Thursday, June 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Swanson Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation and reviewal will also be held one hour prior to the service at St. Anthony Commons in the church. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
