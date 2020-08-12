Rylee Renee Andros was born on June 20, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds, two ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Thomas Andros and Kirsten Krech of Rush City. Rylee is welcomed home by siblings Joshua (13 years old and Kaidon (16 years old). Her grandparents are Robin Seals and Leroy Krech and Jeri Borst.

