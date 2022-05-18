Anglers visited local lakes and the Snake River on opening fishing season, May 14. At the Snake River access in downtown Pine City, The Hop family, grandfather, Bob, and grandson, Jordan, from Mendota and New Port respectively, lower their boat into the very high Snake River waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.