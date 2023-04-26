Anna Skalicky

Anna Louis (Schumacher) Skalicky passed away April 28, 2022 in California at the age of 96 years old. She was born Oct. 11, 1925 in Fredericksburg, Iowa to John and Minnie (Mohr) Schumacher.
She grew up in Pine City area. She married Donald Skalicky on Nov. 19, 1942. They had three children, Darlene, Dwight, and Donald.
They lived in Kerrick, Brainerd, Florida, then moved to Rialto, Calif. in 1963 until her death.
She worked in the home decor at Sears in Calif. She loved to travel. Anna also loved to decorate her home. For all the holidays! She loved to cook for large gatherings with her family and friends.
She is survived by daughter, Darlene (John) Cowan of Aurora, Miss., sons, Dwight (Cheryl) Skalicky of Rialto, Calif., Donald (Lynn) Skalicky of Partrump, Nev., five grandchildren, Michelle (Corey) Emon, Brian Skalicky, Brandy (Joe) Hiel, Krista (Jeff) Estep, Brett Skalicky, seven great grandchildren, several step grandchildren, and step great grandchildren, and step great, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Lundy and Jan Kirkbride, Sherri Powers, and Jan Cavallin.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Minnie (Mohr) Schumacher, her husband, Donald Skalicky, her in-laws, Frank Skalicky and Kate Becker, her brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Gladys Schumacher.
It has been a year already since you went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I still miss you so much Auntie! Love you always and forever, Kathy Jahnz and family.
