A Pine City family has been lifted up in support by family and friends to help find a cure for diabetes. Annabelle (age 9) and Lorelei (age 6) Mishler have both been diagnosed with diabetes at a young age. Their parents, Joe (who works as a Pine County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer, and Mandie (who teaches sixth grade at Pine City Elementary School) recently walked in an event at the Mall of America to support finding a cure.
“We take part every year in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) One Walk,” said Mandie. “Our team, Annabelle and Lorelei’s Legendary Avengers, raises money to help support JRDF’s research toward finding a cure for diabetes.”
Annabelle was diagnosed in 2014 when she was just one year old. She was hospitalized when diagnosed due to being in DKA or diabetic ketoacidosis and spent over a week in the hospital. Lorelei was diagnosed this March at six years old. Lorelei’s symptoms of diabetes were caught early thankfully and she only had to spend a day in the hospital, said Mandie.
Both girls have type one diabetes, and no close family members have diabetes other than the girls. The girls have a sister and brother, with the brother being a twin of Lorelei’s.
For the girls and family, no two days with diabetes are the same. At every meal and snack, the girls have to take insulin. Annabelle uses an insulin pump, and Lorelei is on injections because she is newly diagnosed. If their blood sugar is too high or low they have to adjust by either eating or taking insulin.
“It can be a roller coaster that comes with lost sleep, big emotions and frustration,” said Mandie. “We always travel with sugar snacks in case they go low and we have to plan ahead whenever we leave the house. Diabetes can be tough and exhausting, but we just focus on staying positive and being thankful that our kids have a strong support system to help them.”
“Having an older sister with diabetes has helped me understand it. Sometimes the “pokes” aren’t fun,” noted Lorelei.
“Sometimes it’s tough because I have to take breaks from fun things to fix my blood sugar, and it can be frustrating,” added Annabelle.
Overall the girls handle it very well, said Mandie, and as with any illness, they can get frustrated or overwhelmed on certain days. “They work hard to manage their illness … kids and can be tough. They have a huge support system made up of family, friends, amazing teachers and a school nurse who helps them to manage it.”
The girls will have a life long dependence on insulin unless and until they find a cure. For more information on juvenile diabetes and how you can help find a cure, visit https://www.jdrf.org/.
