Anne Crider-Real, of Mora, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She was 86 years old.
Anne Louise Simonson was born in Starbuck on Dec. 7, 1935 to Paul and Beatrice (Bingham) Simonson. Anne was an only child and grew up on her Bingham grandparents’ farm near Glenwood. Anne’s mother married Lloyd Davis on March 1, 1950. He was a great influence for Anne during her teenage years, and he also provided her with five step-sisters.
At five years old, she started school in Villard, transferring to Glenwood two years later, and then graduated from Osakis High School in 1953. She attended Wessington Springs college in South Dakota for two years and later received an Associates Degree in Education for St. Cloud State Teachers college. She started teaching school in 1955 at Kimball, South Dakota. She later taught at Wessington Springs, South Dakota as well as Paynesville and Osage.
Anne was united in marriage to Roy Crider on Nov. 27, 1957 in Clarissa. To this union three children were born, Keith, Lila, and Alan. Anne lived as a Pastor’s wife in Barron, Wisconsin as well as Park Rapids, Motley, and Bemidji. In 1975, Roy and Anne moved to a farm near Grasston, and served the Henriette Free Methodist Church. Anne lived on the farm for 36 years, including 20 years after Roy passed away in 1991.
Anne was always active in music programs during school and in churches. Vocal music and playing piano were both important to her. Later in life, her grandchildren received encouragement to pursue musical activities. Anne worked at the Villa Nursing Home in Mora for 20 years and served as the director of housekeeping for eight of those years.
On July 7, 2007, Anne married Frank Real in Henriette. He passed away in 2011.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Roy and Frank; step-sisters, Wyvonne Steven, Darlene Martig, and Laura Gohman.
She is survived by her children, Keith (Peggy) Crider of Isanti, Lila (Kent) Syverson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Alan (Kristin) Crider of Mora; stepchildren, Anthony (Janet) Real of Mississippi, Stella (Steve) Werner of Pine City, and Rachel (James) Nelson of San Jose, California; grandchildren, Jenna Crider (Josh Knoch), John Knoch, Kyle (Brianna) Crider, Seth (Adeline) Crider, Sarah (Benjamin) Hartman, Laura Syverson, Rebecca Syverson, and Nathaniel Syverson; three great grandchildren, Madison, Mason, and Fern; five step-grandchildren; step-sisters, Myrlene Sparks and Marion (Ralph) Walter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Anne’s life is being planned for a future date. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at [www.aifuneralhome.com] www.aifuneralhome.com
