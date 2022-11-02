Earlier this fall the Pine City High School Theater program announced its selection for the fall musical production, and will present “Annie” for audiences to enjoy in Nov. There will be a special senior citizen matinee on Thursday, November 10 at 9:15 a.m. and three public performances: Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on November 13.
The musical is based on Harold Gray’s popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie and is one of the most beloved stories of its time. Written by Thomas Meehan, with music by Charles Strouse and Lyrics by Martin Charmin. It has seen many renditions - both on stage and in a variety of films including a 1982 version featuring Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan and a more recent version in 2014.
Set in New York during the early 1930’s, the story follows the experience of Annie (Siarra Fix) and her orphan friends living in a New York orphanage, run by Miss Hannigan (Alana Mangan) - a child-hating woman who sees herself stuck in a miserable job that she’s not very good at. Annie gets the opportunity to spend Christmas with local millionaire Oliver Warbucks (Gavin Schueller), and his secretary Grace Farrell (Ashley Peters). Their time together softens the heart of Warbucks who decided he’d like to adopt Annie.
Annie, on the other hand, still pines for her real parents to come back for her and is reluctant to accept Warbucks’ offer to adopt her. When Warbucks offers a large cash reward for help in locating Annie’s parents, Rooster Hannigan (Elijah Kallberg) & Lily St. Regis (Lisa Tomczyk) arrive on the scene claiming to be just that. Annie’s search for a family to love is within her grasp, but which family is the right one for her?
Join the PCHS Theater cast featuring 39 students as well as 16 crew members at one of the public performances in November: Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on November 13.
All tickets are general admission seating and are available for advance purchase at the Pine City High School, Community Education Office or the Pine City Chamber Office. Adults are $10 each and K-12 students outside of the Pine City School District are $5. High school students can show their School ID or StudentVue login and receive free admission to any show. Elementary students can attend for free with a paid adult ticket.
On Thursday, November 10, Pine City Community Education and East Central Energy will partner to host the annual Senior Citizen Matinee. This special event is an opportunity for Pine City Schools to connect with the senior citizen community and showcase the work of our students. A light breakfast is served prior to the show.
