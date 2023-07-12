For the second time this year, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is raising rates.
Effective July 9, First Class mail prices are increasing 4.8% to 66 cents, postcards are up by 6% to 51 cents and Periodical postage is increasing 8.8% for within county newspapers and 8.1% for outside county newspapers.
Newspapers have already absorbed nearly 24% in price increases since the Postal Regulatory Commission lifted the inflation-based price cap on postage for the 2021 round of increases.
Due to the postage increase, the Pine City Pioneer and other U.S. periodicals are raising home delivery subscription rates to coincide with postage increases. The Pioneer subscription is increasing $4 per year beginning July 10.
“These increases are punitive and misguided,” NNA Chair John Galer, publisher of the Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois, said. “USPS is betting the farm on its ability to become a primary carrier of commercial packages because it believes the internet is going to drive away its mail business. But I am telling USPS: This is a bad bet. The package business is leveling off and the loss of mail is being driven by these increases, rather than occurring organically. For newspapers, seeing our postage go up by 30% in two years at a time when publishers are looking at USPS as a possible delivery partner is a flashing yellow light. We may no longer be able to count on this delivery partner.
“Subscribers, who are the ultimate payers of these rates, simply cannot keep up with the ever-rising postage costs,” he continued.
This hike is the fifth increase since early 2019, when a Forever stamp cost 50 cents. The higher postage prices haven’t come without criticism, however, with some postal experts pointing out that customers are paying more while getting less for their money.
That’s because the 10-year plan has slowed the post office’s delivery standard for mail to six days, down from its prior goal of three-day delivery to any destination within the U.S. And the series of price hikes means that the cost of a postage stamp has soared much higher than inflation, which has jumped 20% in the same period, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“We value our subscribers and are doing our best to hold our costs down,” said Pine City Pioneer publisher Jeff Andres. “But with this being the second postage increase in 2023, we are forced to raise the subscription rates. The subscriptions cover less than half of our costs to produce a newspaper.”
Andres added a reminder that subscribers get unlimited access to the paper’s website and some special sections during the year.
The cost of a 1-year subscription will increase to $48 for in-county and $58 for out-of-county.
