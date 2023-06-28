Column

Pine City has been booming lately with restaurants, housing and new residents, especially around the lakes. Recently, there have been talks of a new grocery store and hotel even. This is all exciting for our town! The city has done a good job inviting these businesses into the town, and along with the arts and music community, our downtown is not dying like many small towns. The opposite has occurred, and we are a busy community on any given evening. 

