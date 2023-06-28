Pine City has been booming lately with restaurants, housing and new residents, especially around the lakes. Recently, there have been talks of a new grocery store and hotel even. This is all exciting for our town! The city has done a good job inviting these businesses into the town, and along with the arts and music community, our downtown is not dying like many small towns. The opposite has occurred, and we are a busy community on any given evening.
One friend from Mora was in town on a Friday evening recently and commented that she couldn’t believe how active the city was. I told her it’s this way quite often.
The city of Pine City is currently in negotiations with a representative from an unnamed grocery store. The council and city administrator say they don’t know what grocery store is entertaining the idea of coming here and using the former Pamida building in Evergreen Square. This lack of knowledge would make it pretty hard for them to make an educated decision on moving forward I would think. Let alone, decide to uproot the liquor store that they have kept downtown in what I believe was an effort to keep the downtown vitalized and busy.
Regardless of all that, I think most people would like to see another option for a grocery store in town. Not an elaborate dollar store with food like Mora now has. Maybe some would like to see an Aldi, but many of us would like to see a larger grocery store chain come in with a deli and more foods to choose from. Maybe one that would even help drive Walmart’s prices down a bit.
In a statement to the city council, the grocer’s representative gave some hints and said that the grocery store has 125 locations, is well-known, he frequently shops there, and it would be well-received by the community.
So I put my “Google skills” to use. I found that Cub has 107 locations total, Coborns has 52 locations in Minnesota and 106 nationally, Aldi has 74 stores in Minnesota and 2,288 nationally, County Market has 39 locations total, Kowalski’s has 11 locations total, Lunds & Byerlys has 28 locations total, Super One has 32 stores locations total, Hy-Vee has 285 stores nationally with 20 stores in the state, and Target has 73 stores in the state and 1,950 nationally. This is a stretch for locating themselves in Pine City, but just for fun I checked on Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. Whole Foods has 514 locations nationally and 9 in the state, and Trader Joe’s has 563 locations nationally and 10 in the state.
So that leaves us to do our best educated guessing. My guess is a Cub Foods, or maybe a Coborns. What’s your guess? Either one would be nice and hopefully something happens!
