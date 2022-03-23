March is a month we dedicate to appreciation of music in our schools. Our family and so many others have been blessed by the music program in Pine City Schools.
We moved to Pine City when our oldest son was in ninth grade, daughter was in seventh grade and youngest son was in fifth grade. We remember sitting through endless elementary band and choir concerts in Mora, which is my alma mater and where we lived for 11 years prior to moving to Pine City.
The concerts were alright. The kids did great and the instructors were good. But when we attended our first concert in Pine City, it was different.
The music seemed to come to life, and parents actually seemed to be enjoying themselves. I could tell the musical pieces were carefully chosen with much emphasis on creativity, and the practice really showed. It was hands down more enjoyable to attend concerts in Pine City, and we now looked forward to going to each concert.
This year, as part of our tribute to Music in the Schools month, we’re featuring someone who has been a staple to music in Pine City Schools and the community: Kevin Cahill.
I don’t know many people who after 39 years of doing anything, still greet people they see with a smile and seem excited to be wherever they are. But that is Mr. Cahill; my own kids can attest to that.
Two of our kids had an opportunity to study music under Mr. Cahill. Our daughter grew in the knowledge of the baritone with his help, and our youngest son, well he tried the trumpet, but it wasn’t Mr. Cahill’s fault it didn’t quite sink in. In our youngest’s high school years, he gravitated toward choir and really connected with Mrs. Krinke.
I’m quite sure our oldest was assisted with his drum playing by Mr. Cahill as well. They each enjoyed their interactions with him, and thought he was one of the nicest teachers in the school.
Beyond the influence of Mr. Cahill, the other music teachers also had a significant influence on our kids and so many other kids in the district. The music program has been amazing because of Jennifer Krinke, Blake Groe, Jennifer Hansmann, Joanne Cahill, Kevin Cahill, and former band teacher Bradley Mariska.
Anyway, hats off to all the music teachers (and other teachers) in Pine City Schools. We appreciate all the effort you have poured into the musically inclined, and uninclined, students in our school. They are better people because of it!
Traci LeBrun is the editor at the Pine City Pioneer.
