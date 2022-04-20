Banana Split Dessert
3-1/2 c. graham cracker crumbs
2/3 c. butter, melted
4 to 5 medium bananas
1/2 gal. Neapolitan ice cream (block carton)
1 c. chopped walnuts
1 c. (6 oz.) chocolate chips
1/2 c. butter
1-pint heavy whipping cream
Combine crumbs and melted butter. Set aside 1/2 cup; press the remaining crumbs into a 10x15x1-inch pan. Slice the bananas widthwise and layer over the crust. Cut the ice cream widthwise into 10 slices, place over bananas. Spread edges of ice cream slices to cover bananas and form a smooth layer. Sprinkle with nuts. Cover and freeze until firm. In a large saucepan, melt chocolate chips and butter, stirring until smooth. Pour over ice cream layer, freeze until firm. In a large bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks form; spread over chocolate layer. Top with reserved crumbs. Store in freezer (will keep several weeks). Remove from freezer about 10 minutes before serving. Be sure to purchase a rectangle-shaped package of ice cream for easiest cutting. Top each piece with a maraschino cherry with a stem. 25 servings. A great make ahead dessert for a summer gathering.
Homespun Banana Bread Pudding
4 cups cubed day-old French or sourdough bread (1-inch pieces)
1/4 c. butter, melted
3 large eggs, room temperature
2 c. whole milk
1/2 c. sugar
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/2 tsp. salt
1 c. sliced firm bananas (1/4-inch pieces)
Sauce:
3 Tbsp. butter
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
3/4 c. whole milk
1/4 c. light corn syrup
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Place the bread cubes in a greased 2-quart casserole; pour butter over top and toss to coat. In a medium bowl, lightly beat eggs; add milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Stir in the bananas. Pour over bread cubes and stir to coat. Bake, uncovered at 375 degrees until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Sauce: melt butter in small saucepan. Combine sugar and cornstarch; add to butter. Stir in milk and corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until the mixture comes to a full boil. Boil for 1 minute. Remove from the heat; stir in the vanilla extract. Serve warm sauce over warm pudding. 6 servings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.