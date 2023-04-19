Easy Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
1/4 c. butter
1 c. packed brown sugar
1 can (20 oz.) pineapple slices in juice, drained, juice reserved
1 jar (6 oz.) maraschino cherries without stems, drained
1 box (15.25 oz.) Super Moist Yellow Cake mix
Vegetable oil and eggs called for on cake mix
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9x13-inch pan, melt butter in oven. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over butter. Arrange pineapple slices on brown sugar. Place cherry in center of each pineapple slice, and arrange remaining cherries around slices; press gently into brown sugar. Add enough water to reserved pineapple juice to measure 1 cup. Make cake batter as directed on box, substituting pineapple juice mixture for the water. Pour batter over pineapple and cherries. Bake 42 to 48 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Immediately run knife around side of pan to loosen cake. Place heatproof serving plate upside down onto pan; turn plate and pan over. Leave pan over cake 5 minutes so brown sugar topping can drizzle over cake; remove pan. Cool 30 minutes. Serve warm or cool, Store covered in refrigerator. Serves 12.
Skillet Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
2-1.2 c. all-purpose flour
2 c. granulated sugar
1-1/2 c. whole milk
1/4 c. vegetable shortening
1 Tbsp. baking powder
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. Kosher salt
2 large eggs
1 can (20 oz.) sliced pineapple plus 2 Tbsp. of juice
1 stick (8 Tbsp.) butter, room temperature
1-1/3 c. packed light brown sugar
Maraschino cherries, as needed, stemmed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the flour, granulated sugar, milk, shortening, baking powder, vanilla, salt, eggs, pineapple juice and 4 tablespoon of the butter in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer on medium speed until well combined. There will still be a few small lumps in the batter. Set aside. Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat; swirl to thoroughly coat the skillet Sprinkle with brown sugar over the butter, making sure it’s evenly distributed-you want the entire surface to be covered in brown sugar. Do not stir. As soon as the sugar melts remove from the heat, layer the pineapple slices over the top and add a cherry in the middle of the pineapple slices. Pour the batter evenly over the top. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. 30 to 40 minutes. Immediately run a knife around the edges of the cake. Put a plate upside down on top of the skillet, Carefully, invert the skillet so the cake is turned onto the plate. It should come out pretty easily. If bit of cake stick to the skillet, uses a small knife to patch it together. Let cool slightly, before cutting into wedges. Its best served warm, but room temperature is fine too. Serves 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.