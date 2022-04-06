Shrimp Stir-Fry
1 Tbsp. butter
1 Tbsp. olive oil
2 lbs. jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 large zucchinis, diced
2 ears of corn, kernels removed
3/4 c. red grape tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise
3/4 c. yellow grape tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
12 to 18 fresh basil leaves, sliced up (chiffonade)
Parmesan shavings
Juice of one lemon
Rice or pasta, for serving, optional
Melt the butter with the olive oil in a large skillet over a medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and garlic, then sauté until the shrimp are opaque, about 3 minutes. Remove the shrimp to a plate. Increase the heat to high, then throw in the zucchini. Stir it around for about 45 seconds, move it to the edges of the pan. Add the corn; cook for 1 minute; move it to the edges. Add tomatoes, stir for a minute; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add the cooked shrimp back into the pan. Stir everything for a minute, until hot. Pour onto a platter; sprinkle with basil and Parmesan shavings. Squeeze lemon over dish. Serve plain or with pasta or rice. Makes 4 servings.
Greek Salad
1 cucumber, unpeeled, seeded and sliced 1/4 -inch thick
1 red bell pepper, large-diced
1 yellow bell pepper, large-diced
1-pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1/2 red onion, sliced in half-rounds
1/2 lb. feta cheese, 1/2-inch diced
1/2 c. Kalamata olives, pitted
Dressing:
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. dried oregano
1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/4 c. red wine vinegar
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1/2 c. good olive oil
Place the cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes and red onion in a large bowl. Dressing: Whisk together the garlic, oregano, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Still whisking, slowly add the olive oil to make an emulsion. Pour the dressing over the vegetables. Add the feta and olives and toss lightly. Set aside for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to blend. Serve at room temperature. Makes 6 servings.
