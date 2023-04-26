Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Place in a large serving bowl. Add the vegetables and parsley; set aside. In a saucepan, combine the dressing ingredients. Cook over medium-low heat for 10 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Tomato Quiche
1 pie shell (9-inches)
2 large tomatoes
1/4 c. flour
Salt
Pepper
2 Tbsp. oil
1/2 c. sliced black olives
1/2 c. minced scallions or green onions
Provolone cheese slices
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1 c. grated cheddar cheese
1 c. whipping cream
Bake pie shell at 425 degrees for 8 minutes. Cool. Cut tomatoes into 6 (1/2-inch thick) slices. Dip slices into mixture of flour, salt, and pepper. Sauté quickly in oil. Arrange olives and onions in bottom of shell. Add then slices of provolone cheese, then tomatoes. Stir slightly beaten eggs and cheddar cheese into whipping cream. Pour into shell Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes until solid. Cool slightly for easier cutting.
Aunt Georgia’s Salad Marinate
1/4 c. oil
1/4 c. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. celery salt
1/4 tsp. mustard powder
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. black pepper
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Sliced ripe olives
Cut the tomatoes in wedges, slice the cucumbers, drain the sliced black olives. Set bowl of vegetables and olives aside. Measure the remaining ingredients into a bottle or covered glass jar. Shake vigorously to combine. Pour over vegetables in bowl and let stand several hours. Drain liquid from vegetables and serve. Double or triple this recipe based on how many vegetables are used.
