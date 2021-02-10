Ardythe Ryan of Pine City passed away Jan. 15, 2021 at her winter home in Apache Junction, Arizona at the age of 92.
Ardythe was born Dec. 18, 1928 to Victor and Mabel (Anderson) Swanson in Plentywood, Montana.
Ardythe is survived by her children Mary (Donald) Schmidt of Buffalo, Deberah (Mark) Holmquist of Coon Rapids, Michael (Kris) Ryan of Mora, Kathleen (Donald) Coyour of Mankato, Ann (Daniel) Peterson of Pine City; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren on the way; siblings Virgil (LaVonne) Swanson, Nancy Koelln, Margaret (Myron) Janke, Thomas (Chloe) Swanson, Jeanette (Jimmy) Johnson, Vicki Buschmann, Phillip (Susan) Swanson, LeRoy Swanson, and Jerald Swanson; sisters-in-law Jean (Mike) Schmitz and Jan Ryan; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband James Ryan; infant daughter Theresa Ryan; daughter Peggy Ryan-Christian; brother James Swanson.
A visitation for Ardythe will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. Monsignor Aleksander Suchan will celebrate a private mass for Ardythe’s children and grandchildren at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Beroun with interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
