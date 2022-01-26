Years ago, when we were still hauling six kids around with us wherever we went, some people would look at us and have trouble wrapping their head around such a family. So many kids. So much money. So much work.
Yes, they cost a lot of money, but look on the bright side, at 60 years old I figure I’m only about 20 years away from retirement.
Yes, they were a lot of work, but isn’t anything worthwhile a lot of work?
The psalmist wrote, “Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them!” I am blessed.
Sometimes parents apologize to me when their children are particularly loud during the sermon or they get a little rambunctious after the service. Honestly, I rarely notice. It’s the kind of thing that I’m used to. It is the nature of the church. We are there for everyone, not just young people or just old people.
Often, funeral dinners are a place where siblings, cousins and other relatives enjoy a little time together. There can be a little running around. It sometimes gets a little noisy, but I appreciate the reminder that as one generation is leaving us, another one is beginning to make itself known.
Jesus loved children. “Children were brought to him that he might lay his hands on them and pray. The disciples rebuked the people, but Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.’” Our children are His children. He wants to expand His kingdom. He wants us to bring our children to Him for wisdom and blessing. He wants to love us and our children.
And He wants to love us through our children. They are a blessing from the Lord. One time, the disciples of Jesus were discussing which of them was the greatest. Jesus took a child and brought him into the midst of them. Jesus said, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven? Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”
Our children show us the kind of people God wants us to be. They bring us His blessings. They give us the kind of unconditional love that God wants us to have.
Sometimes, people in our society see them as a burden. That saddens me. My children, and now my grandchildren, and the children that I minister to, actually lighten my load. They remind me that life is full of joy and wonder. They laugh and skip and play and encourage me to get out of my chair once in a while.
My six children had a tendency to get a little fired up at family gatherings. All it took was the presence of grandma and grandpa, aunts and uncles, cousins, and a little cake and ice cream to increase their energy level (and their volume level). At one of those gatherings, one of the relatives who was watching the chaos said to me, “Glen, there’s a high place in heaven for you.”
He didn’t understand; my children are my blessing for this life. God gave them to me to bring me joy and love. God wanted to show me what it is like to be a child, His child. I’m glad my quiver is full.
* The Bible passages are from Psalm 127 and Matthew 18 and 19.
