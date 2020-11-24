Q:
Is it legal for local police or State Patrol to make regular traffic stops with an unmarked vehicle (no markings at all) or does the vehicle have to be a certain color or have some kind of markings?
A:
You might be aware of some posts on social media that say, according to state law, that unmarked squad cars are illegal and State Patrol squad cars must be maroon.
Here’s what state law says about our use of these vehicles:
“The commissioner of public safety may authorize the use of specially marked State Patrol vehicles, that have only a marking composed of a shield on the right door with the words inscribed thereon “Minnesota State Patrol” for primary use in the enforcement of highway traffic rules when in the judgment of the commissioner of public safety the use of specially marked State Patrol vehicles will contribute to the safety of the traveling public. The number of such specially marked State Patrol vehicles used in the enforcement of highway traffic rules shall not exceed ten percent of the total number of State Patrol vehicles used in traffic law enforcement.”
The State Patrol currently has approximately 650 marked squads and 24 “specially marked” squads that are operated by troopers whose primary job function is road patrol. All of the specially marked Minnesota State Patrol squads are legal as authorized by state statute and. In addition, we are well below the 10 percent limit of specially marked squads required by law. These patrol cars are only required to have a door shield (MSP decal), as described above.
Additional unmarked patrol units are not required have a decal. These include our district investigators, vehicle crime unit, State Capitol area troopers and administration supervisors. Their primary job function is not road patrol. These troopers make traffic stops and respond to emergencies as needed, and the cars are equipped with emergency lights and siren.
A few years ago, I operated an unmarked patrol car and I found this type of squad to be an effective tool in helping keep Minnesota roads safe for everyone by reducing risky driving behavior that can lead to life-changing crashes.
Send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson – Minnesota State Patrol at 1131 Mesaba Ave, Duluth, MN 55811 or neil.dickenson@state.mn.us.
