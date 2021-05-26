Sandstone sanctuary describes seizure as ‘historic’
The Wildcat Sanctuary reports that it has accepted several big cats including tigers, lions and hybrid big cats seized last week by the U.S. Department of Justice from Jeff and Lauren Lowe, the owners of Tiger King Park, made famous by the 2020 Netflix documentary “Tiger King.”
On May 20, the U.S. Justice Department stated that federal agents led by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service seized 69 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar from Tiger King Park during a large-scale rescue effort. Authorities conducted three inspections of the animals at Tiger King Park since December 2020 and cited owners Jeff and Lauren Lowe with numerous citations for failing to provide the big cats with adequate veterinary care, nutrition and shelter.
The Lowes have reportedly been sued by the Justice Department in November for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act.
All of the big cats have been accepted by accredited sanctuaries in the U.S. including The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota, which will house and care for several tigers, lions and hybrid big cats while the U.S. Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of the animals. The Wildcat Sanctuary has also offered to transport and provide a permanent home to any of the smaller wild cats that remain at Tiger King Park if placement is needed.
“This is a historic and important seizure of 69 big cats,” said Tammy Thies, founder and executive director of The Wildcat Sanctuary. “I am thankful for the coordinated effort of several reputable sanctuaries and federal agencies to ensure these cats were safely removed. The Endangered Species Act is a federal law designed to protect endangered animals and I, along with the entire accredited sanctuary community, am very relieved that these big cats will receive the care and nutrition they desperately need and deserve.”
Thies said the Wildcat Sanctuary is the only accredited, non-profit sanctuary in the midwest, and as a true sanctuary, they do not buy, breed, sell or exhibit animals.
She also said the sanctuary combines natural and spacious habitats with a life free of exhibition, and allows all residents to live wild at heart. The Wildcat Sanctuary is accredited by the American Sanctuary Association and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. More information can be found at WildcatSanctuary.org
