Arlene Jensen of Grasston passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at her home at the age of 68.
Arlene Iris Jensen was born Oct. 14, 1952, to Ardell and Nina (Whaley) Jensen in Sioux City, Iowa.
Arlene is survived by her children: Traci (Royal) Neigum and Adam (Carole) Hemmer; grandchildren Dakotah, Charisma, Hunter and Aspen; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Nina (LeRoy) Baldwin; father Ardell Jensen; and daughter Charity Hemmer.
A memorial visitation for Arlene will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
