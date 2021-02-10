Arlene Rothenbacher of Rush City passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the age of 84.
Arlene Dorothy Peterson was born Nov. 8, 1936 to Anton and Verna (Johnson) Peterson in Alden, Wisconsin, near Amery where she went to school.
In early adulthood she moved to the twin cities area where she worked at G & K Services and got married to Gerald Linder. They had four children (Debbie, Connie, Todd and Greg Linder). Later Arlene worked at the Army Ammunitions Plant (Federal Cartridge) in the mid-1960’s where she met her second husband Donald Rothenbacher and had one child from that marriage (Tony Rothenbacher). She and her family moved to the farm with Don and spent many years enjoying a rural farm life. In the 1980’s she worked at Plastech Corp in Rush City.
Arlene loved animals and kept dogs and cats as pets over the years. When calves were born in inclement weather, she took special care to save the weak ones if she could, feeding them by hand their first tentative hours of life.
Arlene loved gardening and flowers and could name just about any plant you would point out to her. She was a particularly devoted grandmother spoiling grandchildren as much as possible when they would come to visit the farm; more often than not she would have some sort of gift to give them and always had some sweet treats on hand.
Arlene was extremely hard working, caring to others and a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. She was particularly good to those around her, always helping friends and family whenever and however she could. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Arlene is survived by her husband Don Rothenbacher; children Deb (Robert) Rutledge of Florida, Connie (Tim) Heinrich of Rush City, Todd (Denise) Linder of Pine City, Greg (Justine) Linder of Harris, Tony (Kendra) Rothenbacher of Otsego; grandchildren Leo (Olivia) Rutledge, Teri (Brian) Donager, Stephen Eisenmenger, Troy (Kristina) Mikrot, Orion Heinrich, Amber (Jason) Johnson, Ashley (Jeremiah) Slama, Angela (Nathan) Sikora, Kayla (Anthony) Markel, Cory Linder, Anton Fritz Rothenbacher, Sophia Rothenbacher, Evan Rothenbacher; many great-grandchildren; siblings Karen Hamilton of Baldwin, Wisconsin, Marvin Peterson of Janesville, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Anton and Verna Peterson; siblings Carl Peterson, Vernon Peterson, Fred Peterson, Joanne Kramer and Evelyn Orton.
A gathering of family and friends is planned for 4-7 p.m.; Friday Feb. 12, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. Plans for another gathering on the Rothenbacher family farm in Rush City (May/June 2021) have not been finalized but will be shared among family and friends in the coming weeks.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel.
