A Coon Rapids man, Luis Joaquin Maceo Santos, 23, is being charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct stemming from an event taking place in Pine City on September 11.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a call on September 11 from a person claiming that her friend was being sexually assulted. A group of friends had been at a local bar in Pine City when the group decided to go to a Pine City residence.
When deputies arrived, they spoke to the victim who stated that after the bar closed they returned to the home Allegedly around 4 a.m., the victim went to the basement to sleep where Santos was.
According to the complaint, the victim went to sleep on the bed while Santos was on a couch. Allegedly the victim was woken approximately around 5:20 a.m. to Santos engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim. The victim states she immediately began to scream and fight Santos to get away.
According to the criminal complaint, the occupant of the residence heard the victim screaming and immediately went downstairs to see Santos pulling his pants up. The occupant of the residence kicked Santos out of the home and called the police.
At about the same time, another person, who had also been asleep upstairs, was awoken by screams described as “blood curdling” and heard the victim yelling “get off me” repeatedly. The individual who heard the screams went downstairs and said they saw Santos with his pants off, according to the complaint. Allegedly Santos stated he thought the victim was awake. A third person in the home, went downstairs after hearing screaming and found the victim curled up on the bed and screaming with her pants down.
Allegedly Santos repeated “I’m sorry” as he put his clothes back on. Santos communicated several times via social media to a resident at the Pine City home following the assault after he left requesting that resident, whom he knew prior to the incident, to tell the victim he is sorry.
Santos was located in Coon Rapids on September 13 and placed under arrest. Santos has been charged with one felony count of third degree criminal sexual conduct, one felony count of fifth degree sexual conduct. If convicted, Santos faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and/or $30,000 for the first charge and a maximum of 2 years in prison and/or $10,000 for the second charge.
