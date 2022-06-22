Arson suspected at Pine City residence

Arson is suspected at the Pine City home which was destroyed by fire at 500 5th Ave. SE on June 10 around 6:22 a.m. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating that the fire was deemed suspicious, and the State Fire Marshal was contacted and responded.
The press release stated: “This fire is suspected to be caused by arson and anyone with information is urged to contact our office (320-629-8380) or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020. Rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to the identification of persons responsible for this fire are offered.”
The fire consumed much of the interior and some of the exterior. All occupants of the house, converted into a four-apartment complex, got out of the building safely, along with the dogs, one cat and kittens. Another cat could not be found and unfortunately perished in the fire.
Pine County Deputies and Investigators responded along with Pine City, Rush City and Hinckley Fire Departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.