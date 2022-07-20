Art Fest 2022!

A family of art enthusiasts came out for Pine City’s annual Art Fest in Robinson Park on Saturday, July 16.
Latest News
- North Pine County News July 21, 2022 Public Notices
- Pine County Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster
- Mass shootings symptom of a deeper problem
- Making a case for artificial turf
- New schooling option comes to Pine and Kanabec area
- July is National Picnic Month
- In Memory
- We cannot make America great again
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS]
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.