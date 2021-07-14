Art Fest returns to Pine City on July 17

A Pine City tradition for more than 40 years, Art Fest will take over Robinson Park this Saturday, July 17 for a day of art and music, crafts and community.
Adrienne Roubinek and the Pine City Arts Council have been organizing the annual event since 1977. After a year of COVID shutdowns, Roubinek said the council members are excited to bring the event back again in 2021.
The day starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Some of the arts and craft categories include jewelry, signs, benches, quilts, woodcrafts, ceramics, paintings, photography, glassware, garden items, rugs and much more. A great number of the items on display will have been handmade by the vendors.
Visitors will have a chance to enjoy live music performed by the classic rock/country sounds of Neighborz Band, and to try food served by local non-profit groups.
Also happening downtown, the Pine City Library Book Sale will be taking place on the lawn outside the Pine City Public Library and managed by the Pine City Leo students.
