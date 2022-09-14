The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC), serving the Minnesota counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine, welcomes applicants to apply for art grant funding. ECRAC provides arts funding to artists, art organizations, nonprofits, and local units of government located in these counties of region 7E. ECRAC is accepting grant applications from eligible applicants now through 11:59 pm on October 1, 2022.
The October 1st grant opportunities include five grant programs, two for artists and three to organizations. The applications vary and ECRAC Staff is available to assist you with determining what grant program fits the art project you’d like to apply for. The grant programs for artists include the ECRAC Mid-Career Artist Grant in amounts up to $2,500 and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACHF) Individual Artist Grant in amounts up to $1,000. The grant programs for organizations include the Art in Our Schools Grant in amounts up to $3,000, the Small/Art Project Grant in amounts between $500 - $5,000, and the ACHF Organization Grant in amounts between $5,000 - $15,000.
Detailed information about each of the grant opportunities can be found on the ECRAC website: ecrac.org.
For more than 40 years, the East Central Regional Arts Council has been funding the arts in region 7E. A visit to their website will provide a depth of information about the grant applications and guidelines for the grants listed above, past successful grant projects funded in region 7E, ECRAC art show information, local arts resources, a calendar of upcoming arts events, ECRAC’s permanent art collection and more. Even if you are not interested in applying for a grant with ECRAC, a visit to their website is a must for any art enthusiast.
If you’ve applied for a grant with ECRAC in the past, ECRAC has now made the application process easier with new application tools that allow applicants to copy a past grant application and auto fill those routine question fields in a new application template. It’s a great way to save time on your next application. For assistance on how to use this new application tool contact ECRAC staff.
For more information about ECRAC grants and other upcoming grant opportunities they provide visit their website at ecrac.org; give them a call at 320-591-7034; or send an email to grantinfo@ecrac.org. ECRAC Staff is available to answer any questions you may have about these grant opportunities and the arts.
