Art Grant October 1 deadline

The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC), serving the Minnesota counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine, welcomes applicants to apply for art grant funding. ECRAC provides arts funding to artists, art organizations, nonprofits, and local units of government located in these counties of region 7E. ECRAC is accepting grant applications from eligible applicants now through 11:59 pm on October 1, 2022.

