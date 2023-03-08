The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) is currently accepting applications for the April 1st deadlines. Funding is available to artists and eligible organizations located in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties in Minnesota (Region 7E).
Available grants
Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund Grant for Artists due April 1st: up to $1,000 grants available for arts projects by individuals residing in Region 7E. This category provides support to individuals for a wide variety of arts projects involving the creation, sponsorship, performance, and/or exhibition of art. Arts producing activities and an arts activity which is open to the public should result from the project.
Mid-Career Artist Grant for Artists due April 1st: up to $2,500 for a specific art project designed to: enhance artistic skills, artwork, experimentation, collaboration, or an art business career. Applications are encouraged from artists in all disciplines. What is a Mid-Career Artist? Mid-career artists are recognized by their peers and arts professionals, have produced an independent body of work and have a record of commissions, projects, or exhibitions.
Art in Our Schools Grant for schools due April 1st: up to $3,000 to supplement an existing school arts curriculum with such programs as artistic residencies, arts related field trips, or special arts events or projects. No match is required. Grants can be used to support all K- 12 students and/or student groups such as drama club, band or choir, visual art classes, community education, entire grades, or gifted and talented students.
Small/Arts Project Grant for organizations or government entities due April 1st: $500 to $5,000 grants available for local or regional arts projects sponsored or organized by groups, organizations, nonprofits, and units of government. This category provides support to organizations for a wide variety of arts projects involving the creation, sponsorship, publication, performance, and/or exhibition of art. Arts producing activities or services for artists or arts organizations should result from the project.
Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund Grant for organizations or government entities due April 1st: $5,000 to $15,000 grants available for arts projects sponsored by groups, organizations, nonprofits, and units of government located within the Region 7E service area. This category provides support to organizations for a wide variety of larger arts projects involving the creation, sponsorship, publication, performance, and/or exhibition of art. Arts producing activities or services for artists or arts organizations should result from the project.
Info sessions
Grant Info Sessions: ECRAC is hosting online grant information sessions via zoom and in person for anyone interested in learning more about ECRAC and these grant programs. These sessions cover basic information about ECRAC grant programs, as well as recent changes to the grant application processes. These will be held on March 7 & 9, 2023. For further details, dates, and locations of the grant info sessions go to the ECRAC Event Calendar at https://www.ecrac.org/art-community/events-calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.