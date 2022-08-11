Art in the Park has had such a strong showing of support for their outdoor musical concerts on Friday nights in Robinson Park that the arts council decided to extend the musical line-up into August. Two bands, one new and one that’s been around since 1980, are playing on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 with music starting at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Park. The Pine City Arts Council encourages everyone attending to support the local restaurants as dinner will not be served those evenings. “The Phonics” play classic rock and country, and “Pony” will be playing a wide variety of music.
The Phonics will be making a debut performance on Aug. 12 and is a newly formed band but not an entirely new combination of musicians.
The band consists of Gary Hawkinson (on guitar and vocals), Paul Rynders (on bass guitar), Doug Berglund (on drums and vocals), Mike Nelson (on keyboard and vocals), and Gene Wealhof (on guitar and vocals). The ensemble came together from previous experience with each other or with other bands.
Rynders and Nelson had formerly played together in the 90s in another band also called “The Phonics.” Rynders noted, “It was very easy for us to pick up where we had left off.” The group decided to continue with the band named “The Phonics,” since Paul and Mike had been members of that band in the past.”
The band’s motto is “Get Hooked on the Phonics!” and will play larger gigs as a full electric band or play smaller venues like private parties and weddings with a quieter acoustic version of their band. They strive to deliver the music and show that is requested by the person or group that hires them, noted Rynders.
“The Phonics” will be playing a concert on Cross Lake on August 27 at 1 p.m. at Rynder’s home on the Northern part of Cross Lake, near the “sunken island.” The band sets up on the patio and plays for boaters on the lake. Look for the “Cross Lake Association” banners. The event is sponsored by the Cross Lake Association and will be the third year it’s been held. Along with the concert, donations of food are welcomed for the area food shelf.
On August 19, the band “Pony” will be playing at Robinson Park at 6:30 p.m. The band got their start in 1980 when three band members from Trade Lake Township, Wis., Luke Java, Craig Cambronne and Steve Wilson, got together with a veteran in the music business and Luke’s brother, Tim Java. At that time, the group got together and would practice in Luke and Tim’s parent’s house on Spirit Lake.
Luke Java played drums, and Wilson played bass, both with the Frederic Swing Choir. Cambronne was an accomplished guitarist, and Tim Java had a long run playing drums with the Java Trio, a band formed by his dad, Larry, and uncle, Bill Java. Some roles were switched, and the result was Cambronne on guitar, Tim Java on drums, Wilson on bass, and Luke Java as the vocal frontman.
A song list was compiled, and a sound system was acquired, with lots of rehearsals in the old Frederic High School band room. The band performed some gigs and had a good run for a couple of years, but then life led them in different directions where they each pursued music independently for the next 30 plus years.
The band reunited in the last five or so years, with the enlistment of Ethan Bergstrom playing guitar or keyboard along with front man vocal work. They are now enjoying taking on a few gigs a year and just hanging out together and having fun.
