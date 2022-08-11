Art in the Park has had such a strong showing of support for their outdoor musical concerts on Friday nights in Robinson Park that the arts council decided to extend the musical line-up into August. Two bands, one new and one that’s been around since 1980, are playing on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 with music starting at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Park. The Pine City Arts Council encourages everyone attending to support the local restaurants as dinner will not be served those evenings. “The Phonics” play classic rock and country, and “Pony” will be playing a wide variety of music.

