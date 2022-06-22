A great night was had by all who attended the Friday night Art in the Park with entertainment by Highway 36. Food was provided by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 23, 2022 @ 3:14 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.