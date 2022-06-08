Pine City High School art students participated in the Great River Conference Art Show which took place on May 11 at Hinckley High School.
In the ‘Drawing B&W’ category, Mariah Rivard placed 1st, Kaleigha Peterson (2nd), Bianca Basta (3rd), and Andee Winters (honorable mention). In the ‘Drawing Color ‘ category, Ayaka Ouchi placed 1st and also places 1st in Sculpture. In the ‘Pottery’ section, Anika Jylka placed 2nd and Essence Yang earned honorable mention. In the ‘Painting’ category, Bianca Basta earned 1st, Hailey Bishop (2nd), and Addie Sell (3rd). In the ‘Graphic Design’ category, Jasmine Gutz took 2nd place and earned an honorable mention.
