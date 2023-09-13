August 22, 1938 - September 2, 2023
Jim Thorn, age 85 and 11 days, was surrounded by family when he passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023 in Durbin, North Dakota.
Arthur James Thorn, also known as Jim, was born August 22, 1938, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. He was the third child born to Arthur Burt Thorn and Julia Claire (Smith) Thorn.
Jim spent most of his life in Rush City and graduated from Rush City High School in 1956. In 1957, he joined the Army and finished his Army career in 1959 in Fort Louis, Washington. He married Claudia Gouge and to that union there were four children born: Debra (Bob) Eaton, James (Monika) Thorn, Cindy (Carl) Felder and Laurie (Bryan) Lundgren. In 1969, he married Virginia (Ginny) Rinkel and to this union there were three children born: Melanie (Paul) Wendorff, Melissa (Lowell) Welter-Jahnke and Matthew (Lisa) Thorn.
Jim worked in manufacturing management at Honeywell Inc. for 30 plus years and retired in 1991. Shortly after, he started working at Larry Hemmer Recycling. He eventually purchased the company and was a business owner for several years while simultaneously partaking in a four-year term as County Commissioner. He was honored to be chosen as the Rush City Citizen of the Year. He was an active long term member of the Rush City Lions and a member of Sacred Heart church for 53 years.
Jim was a kind, honest and caring man that would do anything for anyone. He spent 30 plus years driving back and forth to the metro and then over 10 years recycling tires and appliances before he eventually truly retired. He went from wearing a suit and tie to an apron because he needed to learn how to cook to ensure Ginny had something to eat. He was always worried that someone might miss a meal, so he made sure there were always groceries available, and food prepared. He cared for Ginny through two rounds of breast cancer and never complained a minute.
Jim was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan even through the many years of disappointment. He would watch the games on Sundays with his son-in-law, Paul and if there was no game, always found something for them to do to keep busy, rearranging the garage or shed. He was sure that the 2023/2024 season they would win the Super Bowl. He always had great love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always excited when there was a new baby in the house. But, above all, he loved Ginny.
Jim is survived by his wife Ginny Thorn of Rush City; children Debra (Bob) Eaton of Sumner, Wash., Cindy (Carl) Felder of Tacoma, Wash., Laurie (Bryan) Lundgren of Ironton, Melanie (Paul) Wendorff of Rush City, Melissa (Lowell) Welter-Jahnke of Durbin, N.D., Matthew (Lisa) Thorn of Fargo, N.D.; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters Frances Taylor of Mora, Linda (Vic) Lindsey of Gillette, Wyo.; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Julia Thorn; son James Thorn; brother Alfred (Alice) Thorn; brother in-law Vernon Taylor.
Father Matt Shireman will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Jim at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 15 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 with a time to share memories at 7 p.m. all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Memorials may be designated to: Rush City School District #139, P.O. Box 566, Rush City, MN 55069-0566
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel
