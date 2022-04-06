Pine Center for the Arts welcomed photographer Mary Bradley and potter Deb Huberty to their newly remodeled gallery. About 70 guests joined the artists during the opening reception on April 1.
Artists Mary Bradley and Deb Huberty are inviting the community to consider their work in their gallery “_______ Perspective” at Pine Center for the Arts this April. Part of Huberty’s exhibit is an installation of 67 hand-thrown urns that represent the 67 lives lost in Pine County due to COVID.
Every artist has their own unique view of the world expressed through their art. And the way their work is viewed is interpreted differently by each individual based on their own respective world view which has lended to their theme of “_______ Perspective.”
Twin Cities photographer Bradley has captured images for 5 years, but she’s been fascinated with photography since childhood.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I would take pictures on my old Kodak Instamatic. Then as a mother, I would take pictures of my children and our vacation trips,” she said. “Since acquiring my first DSLR camera, I have gone on workshops and taken lessons from well-known photographers.”
Bradley draws inspiration from the world around her, focusing on nature scenes, skylines and landscapes. She’s also fascinated with air shows, capturing maneuvers that seem impossible.
“I hope that when people look at my images, they feel a thrill of speed or the calmness of a forest,” she said.
Hurberty, of Mora, works mainly with clay, though she has done some work with digital photo manipulation and digital collage. “I cross media frequently, and incorporate many skills in my clay work, including drawing, printing, and painting,” she said. She began studying art about 30 years ago.
“The last two years have dramatically altered my personal paradigm,” she said. “Some themes such as organic altered forms and figural vessels have cycled for decades, hopefully with continued growth and understanding. The altered forms rest especially well within these last two years. Butterfly images and cocoon inspired forms are a development of the last year, with the urn forms emerging in recent months.
“I feel my work is most successful when no two viewers experience it the same way,” she continued. “Or when the same piece speaks differently to the same viewer over time. Invite yourself to get comfortable with gray areas and the enigma of perspective.”
“______ Perspective” opens with an artists’ reception, 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1 wine, beer and light appetizers will be served. The gallery will continue throughout the month of April. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Recent remodeling
A large portion of the installation is featured in the Center’s newly installed windows. “The exhibit looks as beautiful from the sidewalk as it does from the gallery,” said Shawnda Schelinder, Pine Center for the Arts volunteer. “And our newly painted walls really make the artwork pop. We’re so excited to have these two talented artists featured in our new space.”
New flooring will come this summer, and the Art Center hopes to reopen the gift shop mid-April. The gallery exhibit “______ Perspective” continues throughout April. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.
