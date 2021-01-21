Regional artists and organizations involved in the arts have a few days left to reach out for a helping hand from the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC).
ECRAC grant applications are open for the organization’s current grant cycle, but these will be closing on the Feb. 1 deadline.
These grants are available to artists, arts and other non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and local units of government located in ECRAC’s service area of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties.
“A large majority of grants ECRAC has awarded in our region have a public event that anyone can attend,” said ECRAC Grant Program Officer Katina Eklund. “These events range from music concerts, movies, painting classes, singing, dancing, any art form you can think of, and provide opportunities for people in our region to connect with local artists and organizations who receive grants from ECRAC.”
ECRAC is offering funds to help support the arts with the following grant opportunities:
Grants for artists
• Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund Grant – up to $1,000
• Mid-Career Artist Grant – up to $2,500
“Many of the artists apply for grant funds to help them get their artwork to the next level,” Eklund said. “For example, they want to work with a mentor, or purchase tools, or equipment for their studio that will advance their skills as an artist. One is a musician working with their mentor to fine tune their skills as a drummer. Another is an artist who is using the grant funds to frame their artwork and exhibit their art in a public solo art show.”
Grants for organizations
• Resiliency Grants - up to $600, rolling deadline
• Art in Our Schools Grant – up to $3,000
• Small/Arts Project Grant - $500 to $5,000
• Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund Grant - $5,000 to $15,000
“When an organization applies for our grant funding it often is for an art project that will connect them to the community,” Eklund said. “It can be through any art form such as music, sculpture, theatre, and more. We recently had an organization use the grant funds for an outdoor film series featuring free, outdoor films highlighting the best in art cinema. Another organization is using the grant funds to host a live music event that is free and open to anyone who’d like to attend.”
ECRAC is also offering both artists and arts organizations a Resiliency Grant of up to $600 with a rolling deadline for projects that can be done safely during the pandemic. The project must be completed, and grant funds spent, by June 30, 2022.
For further details on eligibility and how to apply for all these grants, check out the ECRAC website at ecrac.org.
Those with questions about which grant application is a good fit for an art project may contact the grant program officer at grantinfo@ecrac.org or call 320-591-7034.
“Art has proven time and again that it is a way for people to connect and build relationships,” Eklund said. “The grants are providing a way to connect, heal, remember, reminisce, learn, build awareness, create culture, and more through art.”
