Q:
My registration tabs for my license plates are due. Is there some leeway when I have to purchase those?
A:
Minnesota State Statute 168.09 says: “A vehicle registered under the monthly series system of registration shall display the plates and insignia issued within ten days of the first day of the month which commences the registration period.”
Let me clarify: The registration tabs must be purchased before the end of the month, but you have 10 days to display them. For example, if the registration tabs are November 2014, the tabs must be purchased by November 30th, 2014. You then have ten days (December 10th, 2014) to get them on the license plates.
If you purchased your registration on-line and are waiting for the tabs to arrive in the mail, be sure to print your receipt and have that with you to show as proof if requested.
I would also like to add that vehicles must display the month of expiration in the lower left corner of each license plate and the year of expiration in the lower right corner of each license plate.
Q:
Can you explain what is considered an open bottle violation here in Minnesota?
A:
Minnesota law says that it is a crime for a person to drink or consume an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle when the vehicle is upon a street or highway.
It is also a crime for a person to have in possession, while in a private motor vehicle upon a street or highway, any bottle or receptacle containing an alcoholic beverage that has been opened, or the seal broken, or the contents of which have been partially removed.
Possession means either that the person had actual possession of the bottle or receptacle or that the person consciously exercised dominion and control over the bottle or receptacle.
Roadway means that portion of a highway improved, designed, or ordinarily used for vehicular travel including the shoulder.
Minnesota’s enhanced DWI enforcement and education efforts have been factors in the continued reduction of alcohol-related deaths. Still, drunk driving remains a serious threat on our roads, contributing to 84 deaths in 2018.
Commit to a Sober Ride
• Plan for a safe ride — designate a sober driver, use a cab/public transportation or stay at the location of the celebration.
• Speak Up – Offer to be a designated driver or be available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere.
• Buckle up — the best defense against a drunk driver.
• Report drunk driving — call 911 when witnessing impaired driving behavior. Be prepared to provide location, license plate number and observed dangerous behavior.
Send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson – Minnesota State Patrol at 1131 Mesaba Ave, Duluth, MN 55811 or neil.dickenson@state.mn.us.
