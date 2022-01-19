Effective July 1, 2011, first-time alcohol offenders with an alcohol concentration of 0.16 or above have the option of regaining their driving privileges by participating in the Minnesota Ignition Interlock Device Program (IIDP).
A person whose driving privileges were revoked for a second alcohol offense in ten years or third on record with one or two over 10 years are required to enroll in the Ignition Interlock Device Program. Individuals are not required if they did not own or lease a vehicle at the time of the offense or any time during the revocation period.
Drivers whose licenses are canceled and whose privileges are denied as “inimical to public safety” are required to enroll in the Ignition Interlock Device Program for a period of three to six years in order to regain full driving privileges.
Drivers having received a notice of revocation or cancelation prior to July 1, 2011, have the option of enrolling in the Minnesota Ignition Interlock Device Program and must sign a waiver to participate. The top section of the waiver must be completed by a DVS staff member. To have a waiver completed, please contact Driver and Vehicle Services at dvs.ii@state.mn.us or call (651) 296-2948. A sample of this waiver is available for viewing only.
The Ignition Interlock Device Program enhances public safety by giving the eligible alcohol offender the option of having an ignition interlock device installed on his or her vehicle, helping to ensure safe and legal driving. The device is the size of a hand-held calculator and includes a blowing tube. It prevents a vehicle from starting if it detects a certain alcohol concentration level after the driver blows into the tube. The device is installed near the steering wheel and connected to the engine.
The Ignition Interlock Device Program is administered by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division (DVS). Send questions about ignition interlock to DVS at dvs.ii@state.mn.us or (651) 296-2948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.