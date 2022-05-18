Executive Director of the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC), Julie Ring, spoke briefly on several topics at the May 3 regular Pine County Board meeting that could bring wonderful things to Pine County following the current legislative session.
The Justice Reinvestment Initiative probation funding is promising as it is backed by a bill on both the House and Senate sides. Depending on which bill is negotiated and passed will determine the amount of funding that will be allocated for Pine County.
Health and Human Services modernization for Minnesota counties will not be moving forward in this current session as there are many other projects that are more pressing at this time. It will continue to be pushed forward in the next session in hopes of passing in the near future.
Payment in lieu of Taxes (PILT) reform proposal is included in the House tax bill and not the Senate bill; however, the Senate is in favor of the reform.
The Opioid bill is moving along and will be a stand-alone bill that is expected to pass in this session which would allocate 75% of funds to go out to counties and eligible cities and continue to fund child protection services for the families and children affected by the opioid crisis.
Broadband is moving forward with a House bill with $25 million in Border to Border grant funds, which is disappointing to Pine County as it is estimated that $100 million in funds would be needed just to bring broadband across all of Pine County. The Senate has American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds exceeding 100 million with no state funds; therefore, negotiations are still in process.
Frontline Worker and Unemployment Pay was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz with $2.7 billion in funds. The projected number of those who will be able to take advantage of these funds is 650,000, and that number is expected to increase once the 45 day window is open for employees to apply for funds. These employees are made up mostly, but not limited to, frontline workers in health care.
The current legislative session is wrapping up in the next few weeks. Until then, negotiations will continue to benefit Pine County and the State of Minnesota as a whole.
