Office of the Minnesota
secretary
of state
Certificate of assumed name
minnesota Statutes, Chapter
333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Jensen Consulting Services
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 18059 Town Hall Road, Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Robert Allen Jensen
Address: 18059 Town Hall Road, Pine City MN 55063
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Robert A. Jensen
Mailing Address: 18059 Town Hall Road, Pine City MN 55063
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: None Provided
Work Item 1089270400023
Original File Number 1089270400023
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
6/17/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 28, February 4, 11, 2021
