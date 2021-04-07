Auditorium gets facelift

During the pandemic, school facility staff cleaned, painted, and refinished the wood in the elementary school auditorium to help restore it to its original glory. Staff members included Scott Miller, Cass Luedtke, Rick Skluzacek, Kenny Behrens and Theresa Behrens.
