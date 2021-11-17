Audrey Enos

Audrey Joyce Enos, age 85 of Deerwood died on Nov. 13, 2021 at the Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby.
She was born in Rush City on July 15, 1936 to Truls and Helen (Lueth) Larsen.
Audrey was a retired LPN at Cedarbrook Manor in Deerwood and the Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby with 25 years of service. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood and the Walter Scott Erickson American Legion Auxiliary, Deerwood. Audrey was one of the Crosby-Ironton Rangers biggest fans.
Audrey is survived by three sons, Donald Enos of Irondale Township, Delbert Enos of Crosby and Darold (Amy) Enos of Rosemont; one daughter, Hope (Nick) Luberda of Becker; two brothers, Roger (Jean) Larsen and Bruce Larsen all of Rush City; two sisters, Marie (Larry) Noren of Rush City and Janet (Dennis) Sundermeyer of Pine City; son-in-law, Scott Myers of Sauk Rapids and four grandchildren.
Preceding Audrey in death are her parents; her husband, Jack in 2004 and one daughter, April Myers.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood. Burial was at 2 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
