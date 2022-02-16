Dennis Maxwell is no stranger to southern-style BBQ and is excited to bring his excitement and expertise to Pine City at the former Chubby’s location on or around March 4.
The business, Maxwell’s Southern BBQ & Fresh Cut Meats, will be a full service, family-oriented BBQ restaurant that will also serve fresh cut meats. Maxwell sat down with the Pine City Pioneer and shared the details about how he got to where he is now.
Learning the ropes
Learning the BBQ restaurant business came easy to Maxwell growing up in the BBQ restaurant industry in South Carolina as his older sister owned and operated “Lester’s BBQ” for 50 years. But beyond having been immersed in the business, the curiosity for cooking came naturally to Maxwell.
“I love cooking, and on Sundays, I used to get in the kitchen and see what mom was doing,” said Maxwell in a southern drawl that still remains even after 20 years of living in Minnesota. “I enjoyed cooking so much, I would even get in trouble sometimes ‘cause I would cook when no one was home.”
Growing up, Maxwell recalls learning cooking methods from his father that stuck with him and influenced his cooking style today. “We used to cook hogs in the ground and cook it for six days,” recalled Maxwell. He described the process saying they would first dig a hole in the ground, line it with tin, place the hog in the pit with water, onions, potatoes, peppers, cover it with tin, level dirt over the top, and build a fire on top. The fire stayed at around 150 degrees, said Maxwell.
“When I was a kid, I had to tend to it in the morning before school and again after school. My mom would tend to it during the day,” he said, adding that the slow cooking method breaks down the molecules making it “melt in your mouth” tender.
What brought Maxwell to Minnesota was a better opportunity in the butcher business, working for Target, where he worked as a butcher for 12 years prior to opening his own BBQ business in South St. Paul. Most recently, Maxwell operated his BBQ business out of the Floppy Crappie at the north end of Pokegama.
When asked what he enjoys most about operating a business in a small town, Maxwell said, “Of course I like cooking and all the activity of having a business, but I love people and personalities. The hospitality of the people of Pine City compares to down south. It reminds me of being home where people know how to treat others.”
When he’s not working at the business, Maxwell spends time with his wife and son and enjoys riding motorcycle, horseback riding, rollerblading and fishing.
About the business
The restaurant will consist of a full BBQ menu including smoked ribs, brisket, chicken, Boston butts, meatballs, pork chops, burger menu, kids menu and more, along with sides like mac-n-cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and gyros. A patio in the back will be open where people can watch the grilling first hand.
The meat counter will offer fresh cut prime rib steak, chicken, pork chops, fresh ground beef, along with spices and BBQ sauce.
A beer and wine menu is in the works and should be coming within the next couple months. The restaurant is tentatively set to be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Everything to me is a blessing, and we’re deciding if we will open on Sundays or not … we don’t want to put money in front of God,” noted Maxwell.
One of the biggest challenges Maxwell anticipates is finding help so food can get to people in a timely manner. He said he is currently hiring for all positions including managers, cooks, dishwashers, and wait staff.
He anticipates having a soft opening on Thursday, March 3 with a select number of people. Maxwell said to check their Facebook page for that special. For more information or if interested in working at the restaurant, stop at the restaurant or call Joy at (651) 387-6625.
