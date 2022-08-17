Esther Schultz

Esther Schultz, Author of “What Lies Across the Sea” visits The Bookstore in Pine City to sign copies of her latest book.

 

 Photo Provided

When Sarina Forester’s mother, Lucy, dies after a long illness, Sarina sets out on a journey to fulfill the woman’s dying wish. Lucy always believed her daughter belonged in Italy but never took her there because of a secret that plagued her past, forcing her to leave her ancestral home forever. This excerpt from “What Lies Across the Sea” by author Esther Schultz, describes the plot of a book recently presented at The Bookstore in Pine City.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.