Big sister Meja Jean Grunerud is proud to announce the birth of her little brother Halden Tel, born Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Maple Grove Hospital. He weighed seven pounds, eight ounces and was 20 inches long.
Halden’s parents are Dane and Megan Grunerud of Loretto. His grandparents are Tim and Lori Carlson of Pine City, Joan Grunerud of Rockford, and the late Terry Grunerud.
