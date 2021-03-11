Big brothers Miles and Llewyn and big sister Amelia Moran are proud to announce the birth of their little sister, Nell Cecilia born Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth. She weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Nell’s parents are Dr. Brian and Arrin Moran of Duluth. Her grandparents are Tim and Lori Carlson of Pine City, Bill and Nancy Moran of Auburn, Nebraska.
