10 Years Ago, 2010
Pine City has unveiled its new logo after months of research and creative development. The logo is meant to evoke Pine City’s unique qualities: white pine trees, water, people and recreation.
The Pine City High School class of 1965 held their 45th reunion at the Pine City Country Club, including George Arimond, Jerry Ausmus, Sue (Kessler) Halter, Dolores (Miska) Erickson, Bob Blazek, Dean Beeman, Larry Lueth, Bruce Nelson, Larry Prior, Gary Geisler, Paul Sauser and Max Sporer, Sindelar, Sandy (Novy) Cavallin, Ann (Auricchio) Hawkins, Jane (Sauter) Doran, Jeanie (Broz) Hauck, Diana (Tuma) Heineman, Dennis Olson, Ted Miller, Diane (Peterson) Teich, Karen (Olson) Schultz, Bruce Henning, Laverne (Vondrasek) Johnson and Lorraine (Vondrasek) Holcomb. Front Row: Bonnie (Larson) Ordner, Carolyn (Clementson) Christenson, Susan (Emerson) Beeman, Bonnie (Teich) Hancock, Helen (Bouska) Swenson, Nancy (McDermeit) Udean, Kay (Barringer) Sherman, Karen (Bjorklund) Pavlicek, Diane (Hanson) Stone, Greg Froelke and Lenny Stoffel.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Brian Bauman, a 21-year-old Pine City High School graduate is a standout at the United States Air Force Academy and is within months of graduating with degrees in math and physics. But his career is on hold as he battles a rare disease, chronic myelogenous leukemia.
Marine Pvt. Alyshia A. Beasy, daughter of Ronald and Lynne Zack of Pine City, completed basic training in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Attorney Krista Martin has recently joined the law firm of Bina, Hass, Saenger & Holm in Pine City.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Wallace Connaker is a new teacher at Pine City High School this year teaching seventh grade history, 12th grade psychology, consumer economics and business law.
The school board, at its meeting Tuesday evening of last week, voted to go ahead with the purchase of a 60-acre tract of land to be used for future school expansion.
75 Years Ago, 1945
At the close of filings for village election the following candidates filed: C.M. Pennington filed for re-election as mayor for a 2 year term; Leonard Johnson for re-election as trustee; Mrs. Joyce Blanchard, Justice of the Peace and Henry Korf, constable.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Ray Hoefler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Hoefler of this place, will sign with the Chicago White Sox of the American League before the teams go south for the spring training. Hoefler was the greatest outfielder of the Mesaba Range league last summer.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Tuesday night was the coldest of the season, freezing over the river and Cross Lake.
