Barbara Gertrude Pugsley, age 84, of Pine City, Minn. died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul Saturday morning (4/30/22). She was born at home on the family farm in Elmore, MN, April 11, 1938 to Donald and Clara Pugsley. Barb graduated from Rush City High school in 1956.
She attended the Pine City Methodist Church and most recently was very active at First Presbyterian Church of Pine City.
A person that knew how to do many things, Barb worked as a secretary after graduation, worked for an HVAC company in the twin cities and retired from the Rock Creek Motor Stop where she excelled as a cook.
As a little girl Barb loved to play with cats, had a pet chicken; as an adult she had a pet calf that she raised named snowball.
Barb loved people and family was very important to her. She loved to entertain in her home. Barb and sisters Betty and Norma would often head up family get-togethers. She had a great love for all her nieces and nephews and took all of them for a special graduation trip as a gift. Throughout her life, Barb enjoyed going to the family cabin at Island Lake with family. In later years, she would go to the cabin with her nephews and their families.
She did crafts and would sell them at the feed store her dad owned. She loved to garden and with her friend Marlene would plant a garden and flowers at Westchester Village in Pine City.
Barb loved little kids and interacting with them. She also enjoyed fishing and would go fishing with anyone in the family any chance she had.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Clara Pugsley; brother Ross Pugsley; sister Norma Gable; sister-in-law Barbara E Pugsley; brother-in-law Lloyd Gilbey and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her sisters Charlotte (Del) Johnston, Betty Gilbey; brother Lawrence (Carol) Pugsley and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
Pastor Rob Spahr will officiate funeral services for Barb: 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Pine City. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements for Barb Pugsley are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.