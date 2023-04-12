The city of Pine City, along with members of the Community Action Plan committee, are spearheading a project that will make “man’s best friend” just a little happier in the Pine City area and are looking for community support.
Plans for a new dog park are underway, and anonymous donors have pledged $7,500 on the condition that the park be dedicated to retired Mayor Jane Robbins, who is famous for her love of dogs, according to Pine City Community Development Director Mike Gainor.
The park site is on Airwaves Road NE and 16th Ave. NE, just south of the new water tower located north of Pine City. Gainor said that the CAP committee checked out all the city-owned parcels in Pine City, and some of it was wetland which wasn’t conducive for a dog park. They also thought about locating it in existing city parks but couldn’t find a spot where it wouldn’t interfere with other park uses.
“The group put a lot of work into exploring all the different city-owned properties,” Gainor said. “Once they came across this spot, it just seemed like it had everything they had been looking for.”
He added that the location south of the new water tower is high and dry, clear of trees and brush, can easily be fenced off, and is big enough to offer room for big and small dogs, with the additional benefit of no neighbors to disturb with barky dogs.
For those who’d like to walk it, It’s a little over a mile from Woodpecker Ridge and about 2.5 miles from downtown Pine City. There is a trail that begins at the 16th Avenue cul-de-sac which leads all the way across the north edge of the holding ponds to a birdwatching platform, then extends to the Fawn Meadows neighborhood on Hwy. 61.
“This dog park will help introduce more folks to that trail as they explore the area,” noted Gainor.
Member of the CAP committee, Julie Samuelson, has been working on a Greater Pine Area Endowment grant, and efforts are being made to reach out to different community groups about this project.
Plans for the park include a fenced-in area of approximately 200 feet by 175 feet, divided into spaces for large and small dogs; a shade pavilion; running water for thirsty dogs; a waste removal station; and benches and signage, with future plans to implement play and agility equipment.
The total cost is estimated at $35,000, and Voyageur Bottle Shop is holding an April fundraiser to help make Pine City’s new dog park a reality.
Look for the dog park donation boxes at the Voyageur Bottle Shop through the month of April. Anyone with questions or who would like to get involved in the Pine City Dog Park project are invited to talk to Mike Gainor at (320) 315-4885 or can email mgainor@pinecitymn.gov.
