Joel and Megan Barr family

Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan presented the Pine County Farm Family of the Year Award to the Joel and Megan Barr family from Sandstone prior to the 4-H Livestock Auction at the Pine County Fair.

 Photos Provided

The Barr family of rural Sandstone has been named Pine County’s “2022 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.