The Dragon baseball squad has been running hot and cold this season, but earned a 12-1 victory over East Central on May 14 to build on.
Aitkin 10, Pine City 0
Strong pitching from Aitkin quieted the Dragons’ bats in this May 6 contest. The scoring from the Gobblers started in the first inning, and they never looked back.
Eveleth-Gilbert 7, Pine City 4
Despite some good hitting, the Dragons came out on losing end of this road game. Once again, the opposing team got out to an early lead, and the Pine City squad was unable to make up the difference.
Pine City 12, East Central 1
The momentum returned to the Dragons dugout as they defeated East Central 12-1 on May 14. The Dragons got things started in the first inning when Isaiah Hasz hit a three run homer. Hasz also had a double later in the game and had four RBIs on the day.
The Dragons offense had a big third inning. Seven runs came from singles by Dylan Petersen, Mason Charles, Nick Plasek, Ryan Plasek, and Cole Waxberg.
Ryan Plasek started on the pitcher’s mound for Dragons. The hurler went five innings, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out seven and walking zero.
The Dragon’s racked up 12 hits on the day. Waxberg, Charles, Hasz, and Lukas Struss all connected for two hits to share the lead for the day.
Material in this story comes from Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.
