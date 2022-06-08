The Pine City Dragons baseball season concluded in the first round of playoffs on Wednesday, June 1. The Dragons were bounced by a gritty performance by Nashwauk/Greenway-Keewatin losing 6-5. The Dragons would leave plenty of runners on base but were unable to get the clutch hit needed to keep momentum.
Pine City Dragons opened up scoring in the second inning when Cole Waxberg singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. The inning ended with bases loaded and Dragons only managing that lone run. Pine City would add three runs in the third inning. Isaiah Hasz, Ryan Plasek and Dylan Petersen each had RBIs in the frame.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin scored one run in the fourth inning and added three runs in the sixth inning. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s big inning was driven by a triple by Carter Cline.
Mathias Namyer toed the rubber for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. The hurler surrendered five runs on 11 hits over seven innings, striking out one. Nick Plasek started the game for Pine City Dragons. The bulldog went five and a third innings, allowing three runs on nine hits, striking out four and walking one. Isaiah Hasz threw one and two-thirds innings in relief for the Dragons.
With a tied game in the top of seventh inning, NGK managed to manufacture two runs using aggressive baserunning via the walk and hit batter. Later, NGK squeaked a lazy single to score the go ahead run and later added an insurance run on a pass ball.
The Dragons would not cave with the two run deficit and certainly made it a tense finish. Mason Charles reached on a walk and later scored on a single from Ryan Plasek. The Dragon would end the game with multiple runners in scoring position waiting for that clutch hit, but it never came. Dragons lose a heartbreaker 6-5.
Pine City Dragons varsity had 11 hits in the game. Hasz and Ryan Plasek all had multiple hits for Pine City Dragons. Hasz led the Dragons varsity team with three hits in four at bats.
